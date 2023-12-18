Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Keycorp’s (KEY) Stock

The stock of Keycorp (KEY) has seen a 7.99% increase in the past week, with a 17.47% gain in the past month, and a 25.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.27% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 27.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 11.61x. The 36-month beta value for KEY is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KEY is $13.60, which is -$0.72 below than the current price. The public float for KEY is 932.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on December 18, 2023 was 15.24M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has plunged by -3.05 when compared to previous closing price of 14.77, but the company has seen a 7.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that KeyCorp (KEY) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Keycorp saw -17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Schosser Douglas M, who sale 14,383 shares at the price of $13.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Schosser Douglas M now owns 19,795 shares of Keycorp, valued at $192,301 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of Keycorp, sale 10,000 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 61,077 shares at $122,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Keycorp (KEY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.