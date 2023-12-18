Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Applied Molecular Transport Inc’s (AMTI) Stock

In the past week, AMTI stock has gone up by 2.83%, with a monthly gain of 21.55% and a quarterly plunge of -6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.72% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.67% for AMTI’s stock, with a -24.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMTI is 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AMTI is 28.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTI on December 18, 2023 was 793.90K shares.

AMTI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.47 in comparison to its previous close of 0.18, however, the company has experienced a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-14 that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1853. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc saw -52.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 286,320 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Nov 22. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 484,738 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, valued at $46,785 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, sale 110,802 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 545,499 shares at $18,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -158.05, with -103.42 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.