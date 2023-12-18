Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alteryx Inc’s (AYX) Stock

The stock of Alteryx Inc (AYX) has seen a 5.62% increase in the past week, with a 21.51% gain in the past month, and a 30.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for AYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.91% for AYX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AYX is also noteworthy at 0.55.

The public float for AYX is 60.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.03% of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on December 18, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 48.04, but the company has seen a 5.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-18 that Alteryx Inc.’s stock AYX, +0.46% was up by 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the cloud analytics company agreed to be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP and Insight Partners for $48.25 a share. The deal values Alteryx at about $4.4 billion, or a 59% premium to the company’s unaffected closing stock price on Sept 5, the day prior to media reports about a potential deal.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AYX Trading at 25.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.05. In addition, Alteryx Inc saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc, valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Equity return is now at value -260.53, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Alteryx Inc (AYX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.