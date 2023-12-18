Evaluating the Impact of -19.95 Increase on Near Intelligence Inc’s (NIR) Stock

In the past week, NIR stock has gone down by -61.18%, with a monthly decline of -66.09% and a quarterly plunge of -83.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.56% for Near Intelligence Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.67% for NIR’s stock, with a -97.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for NIR is 9.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.82% of that float. The average trading volume for NIR on December 18, 2023 was 5.13M shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR)’s stock price has plunge by -19.95relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -61.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the data intelligence company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Near Intelligence is planning to sell all of its assets through the bankruptcy filing.

NIR Trading at -65.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.80%, as shares sank -68.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR fell by -61.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1560. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc saw -99.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 60,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc, valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Petralia Kathryn, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Petralia Kathryn is holding 45,000 shares at $7,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value -44.05, with -21.98 for asset returns.

Based on Near Intelligence Inc (NIR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.