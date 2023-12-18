Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Etsy Inc (ETSY) has gone down by -1.79% for the week, with a 18.57% rise in the past month and a 26.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for ETSY’s stock, with a -1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.06.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ETSY is 118.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.77% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ETSY was 4.12M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.09 compared to its previous closing price of 80.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Etsy’s gross merchandise sales have stagnated over the past two years, while revenue has grown modestly thanks to higher fees. A similar story has played out at eBay over the past decade, resulting in subpar results for shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $100 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETSY Trading at 18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.79. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 10,425 shares at the price of $62.26 back on Oct 25. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 23,140 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $649,053 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc, sale 10,425 shares at $64.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 23,140 shares at $672,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Equity return is now at value -1224.50, with 13.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.