Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has increased by 8.24 when compared to last closing price of 1.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.

The public float for ESPR is 112.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESPR on December 18, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a 39.72% increase in the past week, with a 77.48% rise in the past month, and a 58.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.91% for ESPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.75% for the last 200 days.

ESPR Trading at 79.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +64.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +39.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4465. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 742 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 68,318 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $924 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 243 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 69,060 shares at $344 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.