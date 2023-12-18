EQT Corp (EQT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EQT Corp (EQT) by analysts is $47.28, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for EQT is 384.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EQT was 5.23M shares.

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 38.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that EQT Corp (EQT) intends to divest stakes in assets located throughout Northeast Pennsylvania, generating 700 million cubic feet per day in current production.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT Corp (EQT) has experienced a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.99% drop in the past month, and a -6.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for EQT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQT Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.87. In addition, EQT Corp saw 13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from VANLOH S WIL JR, who sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $41.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, VANLOH S WIL JR now owns 23,946,108 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $828,000,000 using the latest closing price.

James Todd, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of EQT Corp, sale 31,170 shares at $38.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that James Todd is holding 39,392 shares at $1,201,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corp stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 24.73, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corp (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, EQT Corp (EQT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.