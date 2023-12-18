Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EPD was 4.79M shares.

EPD stock's latest price update

The stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has plunged by -0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 26.29, but the company has seen a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that 2023 has been mixed for growth stocks but I believe the worst is over. There is high optimism in the stock market as we end the year on a high note.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a 0.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month, and a -2.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.