Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 12.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ET is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $17.69, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On December 18, 2023, ET’s average trading volume was 13.75M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 13.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. Dogcatcher’s quest to sniff out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 12/14/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors, ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 3 of the 68 were private or foreign exchange listed firms not tracked by YCharts, leaving 65 listed. 58 dividend yielding stocks led those 68 industry leaders and ranged 0.17% to 9.08% in annual yield and ranged -15.07% to 36.4% in broker estimated one-year price target upsides by YCharts 12/14/23 reckoning.

ET’s Market Performance

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a -0.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for ET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from MCCREA MARSHALL S III, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $13.19 back on Dec 12. After this action, MCCREA MARSHALL S III now owns 7,272,754 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $659,500 using the latest closing price.

Mason Thomas P, the EVP & Pres. LNG of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 8,000 shares at $13.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Mason Thomas P is holding 1,715,720 shares at $105,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.