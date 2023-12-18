Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.35.

The public float for EC is 2.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on December 18, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 12.80, however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that As markets gain steam attributed to a more dovish Fed, CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) and Ecopetrol (EC) are two appealing energy stocks to consider.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month and a 3.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for EC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Ecopetrol SA ADR saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 7.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.