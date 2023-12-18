Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has decreased by -62.68 when compared to last closing price of 4.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -60.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX ) stock is falling hard on Monday after the on-demand infrastructure software company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to a press release from Ebix, this bankruptcy filing is to allow for the successful reorganization of its business.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.50.

The public float for EBIX is 24.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 39.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBIX on December 18, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a -60.43% decrease in the past week, with a -60.17% drop in the past month, and a -84.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.48% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.82% for EBIX’s stock, with a -87.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBIX Trading at -65.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -54.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -49.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -90.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.