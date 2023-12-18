EBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has plunge by -2.11relation to previous closing price of 42.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-12 that Online marketplace eBay is rolling out a limited-time mobile consignment concierge that will promote the selling experience offered by the recently launched eBay consignment service.

Is It Worth Investing in EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EBay Inc. (EBAY) by analysts is $45.15, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 517.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EBAY was 6.21M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stock saw an increase of 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.78% and a quarterly increase of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for EBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.28. In addition, EBay Inc. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Garcia Edward O, who sale 1,191 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Garcia Edward O now owns 26,842 shares of EBay Inc., valued at $48,236 using the latest closing price.

Boone Cornelius, the SVP, Chief People Officer of EBay Inc., sale 4,891 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Boone Cornelius is holding 49,845 shares at $213,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 50.56, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, EBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.