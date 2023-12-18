DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DKNG is 444.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on December 18, 2023 was 12.67M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.27 in comparison to its previous close of 36.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that After a tough year in the equities space in 2022, the market rebounded quite robustly, warranting a discussion of the best performing stocks of 2023. However, it’s no good to just consider empty statistics.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a -1.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.47% decline in the past month and a 13.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $46 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.41. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 210.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Kalish Matthew, who sale 242,478 shares at the price of $36.51 back on Dec 13. After this action, Kalish Matthew now owns 3,364,711 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $8,853,206 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 241,682 shares at $36.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 3,107,189 shares at $8,821,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.