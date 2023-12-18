DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is above average at 252.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is $57.75, which is -$5.36 below the current market price. The public float for DOCU is 201.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCU on December 18, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has plunge by 12.46relation to previous closing price of 56.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-15 that DocuSign, an eSignature company, has declined to comment on a media report that it is considering a potential sale. Reached by PYMNTS on Friday (Dec. 15), a DocuSign spokesperson said: “As a matter of policy, DocuSign does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has experienced a 26.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.48% rise in the past month, and a 44.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.27% for DOCU’s stock, with a 26.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $60 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at 46.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +48.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.68. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Briggs Teresa, who sale 997 shares at the price of $56.80 back on Dec 14. After this action, Briggs Teresa now owns 5,671 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $56,630 using the latest closing price.

Shaughnessy James P, the Chief Legal Officer of DocuSign Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $56.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shaughnessy James P is holding 31,817 shares at $100,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.