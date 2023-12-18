Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.35 in relation to its previous close of 1.84. However, the company has experienced a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Grifols (GRFS), Denison Mine Corp (DNN), NGL Energy Partners (NGL), Macatawa Bank (MCBC) and Navient (NAVI) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) is above average at 40.00x. The 36-month beta value for DNN is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNN is $3.49, which is $0.79 above than the current price. The public float for DNN is 871.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on December 18, 2023 was 10.32M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stock saw an increase of -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.76% and a quarterly increase of 6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Denison Mines Corp (DNN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 31.47% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8205. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 199.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.