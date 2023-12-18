Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for DARE is $4.20, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 96.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for DARE on December 18, 2023 was 442.60K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sabrina Martucci Johnson – President and CEO John Fair – Chief Commercial Officer Lisa Walters-Hoffert – CFO Conference Call Participants Catherine Novack – Jones Trading Doug Tsao – H.C. Wainright Operator Welcome to the conference hosted by Daré Bioscience to Review the Company’s Third Quarter Financial Results and to provide a General Business Update.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DARE’s Market Performance

Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has experienced a 21.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month, and a -25.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for DARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for DARE’s stock, with a -52.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DARE Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +21.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3375. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc saw -57.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc stands at -309.48. The total capital return value is set at -123.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.90. Equity return is now at value -341.28, with -108.83 for asset returns.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.21. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.