Cyngn Inc (CYN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for CYN is 20.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for CYN on December 18, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

CYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) has increased by 7.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN ) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the company was granted a new patent covering artificial intelligence ( AI ) for self-driving cars. The new patent granted to Cyngn covers its novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN’s stock has fallen by -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.37% and a quarterly drop of -64.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.36% for Cyngn Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.83% for CYN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at -41.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares sank -20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2239. In addition, Cyngn Inc saw -73.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc, valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Equity return is now at value -117.98, with -111.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.