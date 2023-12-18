Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.09 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a 5.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer and Joshua Fine, Chief Financial Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference being held in Jupiter, FL on Thursday,.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CYTH is 10.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTH was 54.12K shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH’s stock has seen a 5.38% increase for the week, with a -5.52% drop in the past month and a -22.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.99% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for CYTH’s stock, with a 4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTH Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.97%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3173. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Rafael Holdings, Inc., who purchase 4,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rafael Holdings, Inc. now owns 6,514,970 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

FINE N SCOTT, the Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc, purchase 299,402 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that FINE N SCOTT is holding 444,402 shares at $212,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.51 for the present operating margin

-199.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc stands at -1123.08. The total capital return value is set at -188.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.15. Equity return is now at value -850.71, with -275.41 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.