Cuentas Inc’s (CUEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CUEN stock has gone up by 7.81%, with a monthly gain of 48.87% and a quarterly plunge of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.96% for Cuentas Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.84% for CUEN’s stock, with a -62.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUEN is 2.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CUEN was 296.31K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) has jumped by 25.45 compared to previous close of 1.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN ) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a stock exchange plan. According to a press release, a majority of shareholders of World Health Energy (OTCMKTS: WHEN ) have signed a binding letter of intent with Cuentas.

CUEN Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.08%, as shares surge +49.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2906. In addition, Cuentas Inc saw -41.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc stands at -485.34. The total capital return value is set at -240.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.05. Equity return is now at value -295.02, with -153.54 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.