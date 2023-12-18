Coupang Inc (CPNG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 16.79. However, the company has seen a 8.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Coupang’s stock price has declined, making it a fair-value investment opportunity. The company has excelled in its operations and emerged as the leader in the South Korean e-commerce and retail industry. The macroeconomic conditions in South Korea are expected to improve in 2024, providing a tailwind for Coupang’s growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 71.30x. The 36-month beta value for CPNG is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CPNG is 1.17B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on December 18, 2023 was 8.17M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG’s stock has seen a 8.41% increase for the week, with a 7.93% rise in the past month and a -8.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Coupang Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.93% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.97. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 940 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 253,590 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $14,570 using the latest closing price.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Coupang Inc, sale 30,000,000 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that SVF Investments (UK) Ltd is holding 396,156,413 shares at $461,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.