Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by analysts is $49.89, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 3.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CMCSA was 18.88M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 44.64, but the company has seen a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Comcast (CMCSA) reachead $44.48 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.36% change compared to its last close.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has experienced a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month, and a -2.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $58 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.57. In addition, Comcast Corp saw 27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Armstrong Jason, who sale 41,663 shares at the price of $42.63 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Jason now owns 14,458 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $1,776,016 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS BRIAN L, the Chairman of Board & CEO of Comcast Corp, sale 616,143 shares at $41.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ROBERTS BRIAN L is holding 16,909,517 shares at $25,827,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.