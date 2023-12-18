Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.73relation to previous closing price of 153.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-15 that Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plans to seek a judicial review of a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to deny its petition for new rules in the digital asset sector. The SEC, in a 3-2 vote, said Friday (Dec.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COIN is 3.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for COIN is 168.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.77% of that float. On December 18, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 9.71M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a 50.69% rise in the past month, and a 81.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.13% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of 88.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 48.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +52.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.91. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 317.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 9,153 shares at the price of $150.01 back on Dec 13. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $1,373,025 using the latest closing price.

Haun Kathryn, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $149.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Haun Kathryn is holding 104,146 shares at $745,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -12.74, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.