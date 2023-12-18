Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.75 in relation to its previous close of 59.04. However, the company has experienced a -0.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Coca-Cola offers investors the security of growing dividend payments. Alphabet and Regeneron have delivered long track records of growth — and more is on the way.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is 23.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KO is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coca-Cola Co (KO) is $64.87, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On December 18, 2023, KO’s average trading volume was 15.59M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stock saw an increase of -0.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.43% and a quarterly increase of 0.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Coca-Cola Co (KO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.56. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Braun Henrique, who sale 52,696 shares at the price of $56.97 back on Nov 17. After this action, Braun Henrique now owns 26,272 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $3,002,107 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co, sale 92,028 shares at $57.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $5,258,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coca-Cola Co (KO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.