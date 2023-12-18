Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56relation to previous closing price of 10.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that CleanSpark (CLSK) concluded the recent trading session at $5.58, signifying no movement from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.57% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 18.44M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stock saw an increase of 2.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 156.39% and a quarterly increase of 135.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.23% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of 132.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 99.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +177.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +201.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +318.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 421.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from McNeill Larry, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Dec 08. After this action, McNeill Larry now owns 249,637 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $416,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.96 for the present operating margin

-54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -78.48. The total capital return value is set at -21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -24.45, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.41. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10,515.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.