Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.21relation to previous closing price of 33.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is above average at 8.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is $32.00, which is -$1.56 below the current market price. The public float for CFG is 463.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CFG on December 18, 2023 was 5.65M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stock saw an increase of 13.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.84% and a quarterly increase of 22.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.11% for CFG’s stock, with a 18.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CFG Trading at 26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.74. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw -14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Lillis Terrance, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lillis Terrance now owns 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc, valued at $22,865 using the latest closing price.

Lillis Terrance, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lillis Terrance is holding 3,000 shares at $26,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.