Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CIFR is 56.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on December 18, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) has increased by 15.38 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that After a tough year in the equities space in 2022, the market rebounded quite robustly, warranting a discussion of the best performing stocks of 2023. However, it’s no good to just consider empty statistics.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has seen a 22.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.00% gain in the past month and a 9.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.48% for CIFR’s stock, with a 7.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIFR Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 435.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V., who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Nov 09. After this action, Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. now owns 191,931,387 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $29,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 235,351 shares at $111,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -21.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.