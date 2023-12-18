Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVX is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVX is $178.55, which is $29.2 above the current price. The public float for CVX is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on December 18, 2023 was 10.34M shares.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 149.93. However, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that The S&P 500 is 11% overvalued, which makes it now as important as ever to buy high-quality businesses on sale. The holdings within Berkshire Hathaway’s massive investment portfolio aren’t a bad place to at least start with for ideas for further research. Chevron, Kroger, and Visa are three proven businesses with decent to great growth potential, secure balance sheets, and are trading at a 19% discount to fair value.

CVX’s Market Performance

Chevron Corp. (CVX) has seen a 3.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.60% gain in the past month and a -10.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for CVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.56% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $182 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.60. In addition, Chevron Corp. saw -16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from Breber Pierre R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $164.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Breber Pierre R now owns 6,021 shares of Chevron Corp., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the Vice President of Chevron Corp., sale 3,750 shares at $160.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that GUSTAVSON JEFF B is holding 1,718 shares at $603,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corp. stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.72 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corp. (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chevron Corp. (CVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.