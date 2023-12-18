Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -50.00 in relation to its previous close of 3.32. However, the company has experienced a -46.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-18 that Checkpoint Therapeutics said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its experimental therapy to treat a form of skin cancer following an inspection at a contract manufacturer, sending its shares down nearly 50%.

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Right Now?

The public float for CKPT is 20.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CKPT on December 18, 2023 was 441.43K shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT’s stock has seen a -46.96% decrease for the week, with a -8.29% drop in the past month and a -6.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.36% for CKPT’s stock, with a -35.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CKPT Trading at -26.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT fell by -41.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc saw -67.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Equity return is now at value -1220.38, with -450.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.