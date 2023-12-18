Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SCHW stock has gone up by 10.79%, with a monthly gain of 26.57% and a quarterly surge of 22.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Charles Schwab Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.02% for SCHW’s stock, with a 25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) Right Now?

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCHW is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCHW is $69.61, which is -$1.37 below the current market price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SCHW on December 18, 2023 was 10.61M shares.

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 70.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-15 that Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist, joins ‘Closing Bell: Overtime’ to discuss her fixed income playbook and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $52 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +27.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.42. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn, who sale 12,208 shares at the price of $61.28 back on Nov 30. After this action, Schwab-Pomerantz Carolyn now owns 1,722,400 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $748,109 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Peter J. III, the General Counsel of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 7,162 shares at $60.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Morgan Peter J. III is holding 0 shares at $434,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.