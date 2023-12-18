ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.21 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. However, the company has seen a 15.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that Santa came early this year for growth stocks. The existing December rally accelerated on news that the Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting rates next year.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CHPT is 325.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHPT on December 18, 2023 was 19.97M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stock saw a decrease of 15.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.53% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.80% for CHPT’s stock, with a -60.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -71.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -40.29 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.