Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CHSN was 529.78K shares.

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CHSN was 529.78K shares.

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN)’s stock price has decreased by -87.85 compared to its previous closing price of 14.98. However, the company has seen a -74.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that The stock market is ending 2023 with outsized gains. Investors are in a cheerful mood, and many speculative stocks to take profits on are soaring right now.

CHSN’s Market Performance

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen a -74.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.52% gain in the past month and a -38.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 239.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 78.24% for CHSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.07% for CHSN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.24% for the last 200 days.

CHSN Trading at -48.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 78.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 239.70%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN fell by -74.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.9345. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.83 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value -7.84, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chanson International Holding (CHSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,259.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.64. Total debt to assets is 54.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,072.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.