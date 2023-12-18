CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRGX is 25.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGX on December 18, 2023 was 242.78K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CRGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRGX) has jumped by 14.00 compared to previous close of 15.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The U.S. IPO market has been relatively sluggish this year with 149 IPOs. At the same time, disappointing stories outnumbered businesses that created value.

CRGX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for CARGO Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.17% for CRGX’s stock, with a 19.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CRGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $34 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGX Trading at 19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares surge +23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGX rose by +13.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, CARGO Therapeutics Inc saw 24.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGX starting from Third Rock Ventures V, L.P., who purchase 1,333,333 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Third Rock Ventures V, L.P. now owns 1,807,119 shares of CARGO Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,999,995 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Former 10% Owner of CARGO Therapeutics Inc, purchase 666,666 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,912,835 shares at $9,999,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.