Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) has increased by 45.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 72.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-20 that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings shares added more than 75% on Monday after positive results from a trial of the company’s coronary heart disease (CHD) test PrecisionCHD were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The company noted that PrecisionCHD is a non-invasive and more accessible alternative to current CHD diagnosis tools being in the form of a blood test that uses AI and personalized genetic and epigenetic information to sensitively detect the presence of CHD.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDIO is 16.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDIO on December 18, 2023 was 13.56M shares.

CDIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) has seen a 72.06% increase in the past week, with a 120.75% rise in the past month, and a 414.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.36% for CDIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.20% for CDIO’s stock, with a 45.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDIO Trading at 142.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.88%, as shares surge +134.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +608.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +72.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.75. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc saw 120.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDIO starting from Dogan Timur, who purchase 16,481 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dogan Timur now owns 128,345 shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc, valued at $8,982 using the latest closing price.

Dogan Meeshanthini, the Chief Executive Officer of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc, purchase 16,481 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Dogan Meeshanthini is holding 128,345 shares at $8,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478784.32 for the present operating margin

-1584.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stands at -490630.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.32. Equity return is now at value -33.02, with -31.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,806.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 190.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.