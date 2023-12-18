Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $1.01, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 651.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On December 18, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 36.86M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has dropped by -4.81 in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -35.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-16 that In 2023, the cannabis industry and top marijuana stocks are at a crucial point of growth and transformation. As legal restrictions ease and societal acceptance increases, the sector is experiencing unprecedented expansion. This article offers a comprehensive overview of the industry’s current state, future growth prospects, US policy implications, leading companies, and investment strategies.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC’s stock has fallen by -35.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly drop of -54.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.34% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.01% for CGC’s stock, with a -42.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -35.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6172. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -77.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,502 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 207,562 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $31,187 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,344 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 211,991 shares at $31,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.