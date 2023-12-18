Canoo Inc (GOEV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOEV is 647.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOEV on December 18, 2023 was 24.77M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that The Federal Reserve appears set to pivot toward lower interest rates in 2024. With inflation coming down and financial conditions looking more measured, it could be time for easier monetary policy.

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc (GOEV) has experienced a 3.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month, and a -44.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.60% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2893. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -79.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Sheeran Josette, who sale 22,484 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Nov 20. After this action, Sheeran Josette now owns 1,313,975 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $7,195 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc, sale 527 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 282,091 shares at $169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -179.81, with -72.27 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 451.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.