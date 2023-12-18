C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CCCC stock has gone up by 280.77%, with a monthly gain of 175.00% and a quarterly surge of 130.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 52.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.72% for C4 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 157.41% for CCCC’s stock, with a 71.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CCCC is 41.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on December 18, 2023 was 9.43M shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.01. However, the company has seen a 280.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) inks an agreement with Merck to discover and develop degrader-antibody conjugates with a focus on one oncology target. Shares rise on the same.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at 177.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.30%, as shares surge +171.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +201.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +280.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.