Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 168.37. However, the company has seen a 10.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that S&P Dow Jones Indices announced changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 on Dec. 1 as part of its quarterly rebalancing. Along with a flood of information, it also shed some new faces to invest in now.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is above average at 13.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is $168.50, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 120.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLDR on December 18, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

BLDR stock saw an increase of 10.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.31% and a quarterly increase of 25.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.32% for BLDR’s stock, with a 34.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $177 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at 27.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.53. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 150.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,318 shares at the price of $145.64 back on Dec 07. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 60,660 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $483,234 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 1,397 shares at $151.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 31,495 shares at $212,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 32.11, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.