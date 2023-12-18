Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for BRSH is 1.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSH was 4.03M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH)’s stock price has plunge by 17.65relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 29.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Brüush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is up by about 40% today. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to merge with Arrive.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BRSH’s Market Performance

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a 29.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.07% gain in the past month and a -84.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.91% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for BRSH’s stock, with a -95.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -45.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.01%, as shares surge +23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +29.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1998. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -98.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.