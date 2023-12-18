Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.94.

The public float for BLUE is 106.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.55% of that float. On December 18, 2023, BLUE’s average trading volume was 5.63M shares.

The stock of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) has decreased by -10.55 when compared to last closing price of 3.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-14 that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares took off on Thursday after the biotechnology company provided positive patient start guidance for the new year and revealed a commercial agreement with a U.S. payer that provides coverage to 100 million patients for its recently Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved sickle cell therapy Lyfgenia.

BLUE’s Market Performance

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has experienced a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.78% drop in the past month, and a -8.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.98% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

BLUE Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -57.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Krawtschuk Christopher, who sale 4,526 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Dec 06. After this action, Krawtschuk Christopher now owns 45,474 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 807 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,134 shares at $2,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Equity return is now at value -47.81, with -16.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.