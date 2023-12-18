Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.77 in relation to its previous close of 2.89. However, the company has experienced a 14.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Some investors prefer to look only at fundamentals for making an investment decision. Yet, others solely rely on technicals for trading.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BITF is 225.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. On December 18, 2023, BITF’s average trading volume was 15.59M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stock saw an increase of 14.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 128.46% and a quarterly increase of 158.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 70.10% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 133.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 118.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares surge +145.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +194.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 575.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.83. Equity return is now at value -22.86, with -17.73 for asset returns.

Based on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.28. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.