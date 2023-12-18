Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for BTDR is 21.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BTDR on December 18, 2023 was 572.99K shares.

The stock price of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has jumped by 19.88 compared to previous close of 6.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR’s Market Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a 26.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 84.58% gain in the past month and a -38.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.96% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.80% for BTDR’s stock, with a -7.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at 69.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares surge +97.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +26.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -32.16, with -17.33 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.