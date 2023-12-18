Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here is how Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.66% of that float. The average trading volume for BTBT on December 18, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stock saw an increase of 8.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.21% and a quarterly increase of 32.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for BTBT’s stock, with a 21.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +46.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 421.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.