Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) by analysts is $5.25, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 72.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BSGM was 280.10K shares.

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s stock price has soared by 15.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that BioSig’s (BSGM) subscription model for PURE EP provides electrophysiologists and cardiology departments with flexibility.

BSGM’s Market Performance

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has seen a 13.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.37% decline in the past month and a -25.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.67% for BSGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.80% for BSGM’s stock, with a -57.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.29%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3139. In addition, Biosig Technologies Inc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 15,600 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Jun 13. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 2,507,020 shares of Biosig Technologies Inc, valued at $19,358 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of Biosig Technologies Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 2,491,420 shares at $7,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9533.22 for the present operating margin

-152.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biosig Technologies Inc stands at -9458.74. The total capital return value is set at -379.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -398.15. Equity return is now at value -6869.27, with -733.26 for asset returns.

Based on Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 183.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.67. Total debt to assets is 18.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 227.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.