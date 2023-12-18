Biophytis ADR’s (BPTS) Stock: A 20.76% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has gone up by 21.59% for the week, with a 12.17% rise in the past month and a -37.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.79% for BPTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.76% for BPTS’s stock, with a -61.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BPTS is 1.05.

The public float for BPTS is 2.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on December 18, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS)’s stock price has plunge by 31.71relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Biophytis (BPTS) gains on signing a partnership with Skyepharma, for the production of regulatory batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101).

BPTS Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7101. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -78.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.