Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for BILI is 323.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for BILI on December 18, 2023 was 5.30M shares.

BILI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) has dropped by -4.52 compared to previous close of 11.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-29 that Bilibili’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell sharply after the Chinese video-sharing platform reported a third-quarter net loss that was steeper than analysts expected.

BILI’s Market Performance

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has seen a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.66% decline in the past month and a -16.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for BILI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.33% for BILI’s stock, with a -30.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.20 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -51.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Equity return is now at value -31.85, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.