Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.91 in relation to its previous close of 3.28. However, the company has experienced a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors need to pay close attention to Baytex Energy (BTE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) is 3.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 1.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BTE is 734.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On December 18, 2023, BTE’s average trading volume was 9.76M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE stock saw a decrease of 3.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.15% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 20.14, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.