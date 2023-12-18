Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.53. However, the company has seen a 5.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Carlos Firetti – Business Controller and Market Relations Director Octavio de Lazari – CEO Cassiano Scarpelli – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Renato Meloni – Autonomous Mario Pierry – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Rafael Frade – Citibank Daniel Vaz – Safra Thiago Batista – UBS Bernardo Guttmann – XP Eduardo Rosman – BTG Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Anahy Rios – Santander Pedro Leduc – Itau BBA Carlos Firetti Hello.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BBD is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBD is $17.69, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BBD on December 18, 2023 was 15.97M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has seen a 5.03% increase in the past week, with a 13.91% rise in the past month, and a 16.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for BBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.37% for BBD’s stock, with a 17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR saw 31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.