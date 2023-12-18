Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is above average at 42.82x. The 36-month beta value for AVTR is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AVTR is 659.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of AVTR on December 18, 2023 was 8.09M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AVTR) stock’s latest price update

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.63 in relation to its previous close of 22.42. However, the company has experienced a 9.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Avantor’s (AVTR) latest offerings are likely to provide its customers with products, materials and services that would aid in accelerating therapeutics.

AVTR’s Market Performance

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has seen a 9.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.28% gain in the past month and a 7.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for AVTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for AVTR’s stock, with a 11.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AVTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVTR Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTR rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, Avantor Inc. saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTR starting from Eck Steven W, who sale 7,577 shares at the price of $20.64 back on Sep 07. After this action, Eck Steven W now owns 28,187 shares of Avantor Inc., valued at $156,389 using the latest closing price.

Vanderhaegen Frederic, the EVP, Americas and Europe of Avantor Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Vanderhaegen Frederic is holding 160,735 shares at $536,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantor Inc. stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 7.52, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Avantor Inc. (AVTR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.