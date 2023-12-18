Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVTX is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AVTX is 192.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVTX on December 18, 2023 was 67.58M shares.

AVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) has plunged by -10.98 when compared to previous closing price of 0.07, but the company has seen a 13.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that MUSA, AVTX, ANIK, CARG and WES have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 14, 2023.

AVTX’s Market Performance

AVTX’s stock has risen by 13.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.27% and a quarterly drop of -51.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.56% for Avalo Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.15% for AVTX’s stock, with a -94.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -40.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.55%, as shares sank -34.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0700. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc saw -98.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 937,404 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 27. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 731,458 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $486,888 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,746,138 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,668,862 shares at $1,682,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc stands at -230.78. The total capital return value is set at -102.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.83. Equity return is now at value -524.01, with -100.85 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.