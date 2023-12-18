Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Stock Experiences 0.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, ACB stock has gone down by -4.61%, with a monthly gain of 0.90% and a quarterly plunge of -45.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for ACB’s stock, with a -18.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is above average at 0.59x. The 36-month beta value for ACB is also noteworthy at 2.51.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ACB is 433.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on December 18, 2023 was 10.56M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.48, however, the company has experienced a -4.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-17 that The cannabis sector and top marijuana stocks in 2023 stand at a pivotal point, marked by significant growth and evolving regulatory landscapes. This article explores the sector’s current state, future growth prospects, and the influence of U.S. policy on its trajectory. Additionally, it highlights top companies by revenue and discusses strategies for trading and investment.

ACB Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4793. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -49.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value 73.45, with 39.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.